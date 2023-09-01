IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a two-year-old was shot in Iredell County, Emergency Management Services confirmed with Queen City News.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon where a two-year-old was shot.

The details of the circumstances are still unclear and the condition of the child is unknown at this time, Iredell EMS said. The child was transported by Iredell County EMS to an area medical center in Winston-Salem.