TROUTMAN, (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police say a vehicle stolen from the Mt. Airy area was spotted on S. Main Street just after midnight, on April 9th.

After stopping the car, Troutman officers say they discovered that 34-year-old Jonathan Whitley from Landis was the driver.

Whitley had a concealed firearm, 1.5 grams of cocaine, and 10 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, officials claim. Whitley also had a warrant for his arrest from Cabarrus County.

Officers say Whiley is being held in Iredell County on a $26,000 secured bond for the following: