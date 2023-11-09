IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Drugs were seized and a Troutman man was arrested during a stop for a traffic violation on I-77 last weekend, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-77 last Saturday on a vehicle with an expired registration.

514-plus grams of marijuana were found inside the vehicle and the driver, 27-year-old Troutman resident Aquevious Johnson, was arrested.

Johnson faces multiple charges including possession. He received a $2,500 bond and has already appeared in court.

Johnson has a criminal history that includes marijuana possession.