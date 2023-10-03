STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died after striking a tree while in his car, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Around 1:50 Monday afternoon, officials responded to a fatal collision on Tabor Road near Speaks Road in Iredell County.

Officials say a 1994 Ford Ranger traveling north on Tabor Road drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver, 78-year-old Jimmy Lee Dalton of Hamptonville, was not wearing a seatbelt and died of his injuries at the scene.

Highway patrol says speed and alcohol are not factors in the incident.

Tabor Road was partially closed for about two hours during the on-scene investigation.