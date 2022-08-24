STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As of noon Wednesday, the emergency department at Davis Regional Medical Center officially closed.

The closure comes as the hospital transitions to a full-time behavioral health facility, but staff members there are angry with a lack of communication from hospital leaders.

Davis Regional Medical Center, which has been open for more than a century, announced its transition on July 19. Hospital administrators said the change would happen by the end of the year but did not give employees an exact date of when each department would close down.

“To close it down in a month after 100 years, it’s kind of crazy,” said emergency department nurse Savannah Boltz.

Boltz says she and her team were told on Friday that their department would close Wednesday.

That’s a five-day notice.

“It’s been really sad to turn away the patients that had no idea this was coming. We’ve still had patients kind of show up at our front door,” she said.

Beth Rash, a nurse in the surgical department, said she was given a four-week to four-month window for her department’s closure. The surgical department ended up closing precisely four weeks after the initial announcement.

Rash had been a nurse at Davis for 25 years. Before that, her mother was a nurse there for 30 years.

“It’s like family. It was the only hospital I’ve ever gone to,” she said. “I did experience some anger. I felt like we were not informed very well. It was just thrown on us.”

The hospital offered staff members positions at their sister hospital, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville. Other hospitals, like Novant, held job fairs to recruit Davis staff.

“They had given up options to transfer to the sister hospital, Lake Norman, but it just seems like there’s a lot of us, and who knows how much space down there?” said Boltz.

Now that Davis has closed its labor and delivery, surgery, in-patient, cardiac, and emergency units, those needing medical services in Statesville other than behavioral health care will need to go to Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Iredell Memorial has hired many staff members from Davis to accommodate an inevitable increase in patients. In a statement sent to Queen City News, Iredell Health CEO John Green said:

“We have seen an approximately 20% increase in visits over the past few weeks, and we expect that to continue to rise. The wait times have varied each day, and it is too soon to assess any change from Davis’ closure. We are actively working to recruit more staff and increase staffing levels to lessen any potential impact as we focus on caring for our community’s needs.”

While staff at Davis are frustrated with the lack of communication from their superiors, they do say they understand the great need for more behavioral health services.

“Every day, we have a huge population of behavioral health holds in our ER seeking placement, especially pediatric patients,” said Boltz.