STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has died after officials said he became trapped in a large fire at an abandoned home in Statesville.

The tragic incident happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, at an abandoned house located at 1305 Old Charlotte Road.

As firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw smoke and flames coming from the house.

William De Giovanti Shalima Watkins, 68, was found near the back of the home. Firefighters rescued him and started life-saving procedures with Iredell County EMS, but Watkins died at the scene due to smoke inhalation.

The fire was able to be controlled within 20 minutes and no one else was injured.

According to the Statesville Police Department, the investigation revealed Watkins started the fire from inside the home, and became trapped as the fire got out of control. Officials say the house has been vacant for several months and was boarded up at the time of the incident.

Investigators believe that although Watkins started the fire, it is deemed to be an accident.