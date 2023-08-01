LAKE NORMAN (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Interstate-77 is currently closed near Lake Norman going northbound after a fatal crash, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they are investigating the crash near mile marker 33 and past the Langtree Roat Exit.

Officials expect the road to reopen around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Troopers have not said what led up to the crash or what time it happened.