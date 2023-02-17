MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Jurors handed out a 20-year prison sentence to a Mooresville man who possessed child sexual abuse material involving a minor.

As part of the arrangement, 24-year-old Cody Allen Wright will have a lifetime of supervision and register as a sex offender after his release. Authorities captured Wright as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to filed court documents and Friday’s court hearing, between December 2019 and June 2020, Wright knowingly possessed and accessed images and videos that contained child sexual abuse material.

During that time, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after receiving multiple cyber tips. An individual, later identified as Wright, was using a Dropbox account to upload and store the prohibited material.

Law enforcement conducted a search warrant at Wright’s residence, from which they seized two cellular phones, a laptop, and other electronic devices. A forensic analysis of the devices revealed that Wright possessed more than 1,500 files that contained images and videos of children, some younger than 12, being sexually abused.

Wright also employed messaging apps like Kik and Discord to chat about and trade the material with other individuals. In one instance, Wright advised another app user how to access the material on the dark web.

On Sept. 26, 2022, Wright pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography that involved a prepubescent minor who had not yet attained 12 years of age.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell ordered Wright to serve the maximum statutory sentence for the offense after the Court learned that the defendant had sexually abused a minor.

Local law enforcement arrested and sentenced Wright during the federal investigation after learning he met a minor online and engaged in sexual contact. That state conviction resulted in a 155-month prison sentence.

U.S. Attorney Dena King commended the FBI, the SBI, and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation of the case and thanked the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office for their invaluable assistance.