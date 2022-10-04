STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile student was assaulted by five other students at a Statesville high school on Monday, Oct. 3, according to the Statesville Police Department.

The incident happened at Statesville Senior High School.

All five of the suspects were ‘hitting and kicking’ the victim, police said.

Police say the victim in the fight was rushed to Brenner’s Hospital in Winston-Salem to be treated for injuries. That student was later released.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and obtained video of the incident, which resulted in all five students being identified.

Investigators are seeking felony assault charges on the five kids. Their names are being withheld due to their age.