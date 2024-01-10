MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than 10,000 gallons of sewage spilled out in Mooresville as a result of Tuesday’s flood waters, town officials said Wednesday.

The 10,800-gallon spill occurred at the Reed Creek Pump Station on Golf Course Drive as a result of more than two inches of water that fell in a short period.

The wastewater that spilled out was untreated, however, it was not of a magnitude to cause any immediate danger to the public, town water resource officials said Wednesday.