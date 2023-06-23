TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Florida man was arrested in Troutman Wednesday after officers allegedly found methamphetamine in a car that has been linked to an office-involved shooting in Maryland.

On June 21, the Troutman Police Department said officers located a Toyota RAV4 parked in the 100 block of Charlotte Highway (U.S. 21). It was entered as a felony vehicle by the Cecil County (Md.) Sheriff’s Office.

Police say one of the vehicle’s occupants was reportedly identified as James Edward Booher, 40, of Casselberry, Florida. One of the officers reportedly observed a small clear bag with a crystal-like substance and a hypodermic needle in plain view.

Booher was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken before a magistrate and ordered held on a $20,000 secured bond. The vehicle was seized and held at the request of the Maryland investigators for processing due to it being part of an officer-involved shooting incident.

Investigators from Cecil County are obtaining felony charges in their state for Booher and will be seeking his extradition to Maryland.