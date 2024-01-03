STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Food Lion in Iredell County has become the third business to be robbed in the last four days, Statesville Police explained on Wednesday.

Law enforcement said it is still unclear if the three break-ins are connected, but have not dismissed the notion.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7:26 a.m. Wednesday at the Food Lion on East Broad Street. An initial investigation revealed three men wearing masks and hoodies confronted an employee and grabbed an unknown amount of cash from the register.

Law enforcement said surveillance footage captured the unknown suspects fleeing the scene in two separate vehicles. Detectives said they have identified a vehicle and a residence on Opal Street and are awaiting a warrant to be approved to conduct a search.

Mooresville and Troutman police are assisting Stateville in the efforts.

This is the third reported break-in in the area since New Year’s Eve. A Dunkin’ Donuts business was broken into and had a drive-thru window smashed around 3:22 a.m. Monday and an Arby’s business was broken into on Wednesday around 3:51 a.m.

An employee at the Dunkin’ who was working at the time of the incident had her car stolen, authorities said. Both of these businesses are located in Troutman.

Similar descriptions, including three masked men, were reported for the Troutman Dunkin’ break-in, according to the police report. Mooresville Police say they have had ten robberies or break-ins that they believe are connected. They include Showmars, Dunkin’, Chipotle, Hickory Tavern, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Culver’s, and Zaika Indian Cuisine.