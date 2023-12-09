STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Eight people, including an 18-month-old child, are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a wreck Saturday morning, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Around 10:19 a.m. on December 9, officers say they were sent to a crash on Shelton Avenue near W. Raleigh Avenue.

Authorities believe a gray Honda Pilot was driving north on Shelton Avenue when the car stopped to turn into the shopping center parking lot at Shelton Avenue. The Honda yielded to oncoming traffic and had their turn signal on.

According to officials, a white Buick Enclave driving behind the Honda did not stop and ran into the back of the Honda. The impact of the crash caused the Honda to crash into two parked vehicles in the shopping center parking lot.

Three children and their mother in the Honda were taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital, investigators say. Also from the Honda, two adults and an 18-month-old were taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital. In total, three adults and four children were in the Honda.

Officials say the driver of the Buick was also taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital. Everyone involved in the crash had non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.