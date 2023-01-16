MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was charged with killing his wife Monday after a shooting in Iredell County Sunday, according to the police department.

Annalene Trocke, 33, was identified as the woman killed. Her husband, 39-year-old Derik Trocke, is the man charged with her murder.

Derik Trocke (Courtesy: Mooresville PD)

The incident happened at a home in the Cherry Grove community; officers responded to a call from a man who said he’d shot his wife around 5:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found Annalene suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Neighbors are surprised the shooting happened, being the subdivision is known to be a nicer suburban neighborhood.

“No matter where you live, I think it’s shocking to realize that bad things can happen anywhere,” said neighbor Luke Michelson.

Police told Queen City News that four children were in the home at the time of the shooting. They are now in the care of a family member.

“I don’t know how you prepare for or help in a situation where someone loses their mom… maybe in front of them,” Michelson said.

Derik was identified as the suspect, interviewed, and subsequently arrested, according to the police report. He is facing charges, including first-degree murder.

He is being held without bond at the Iredell County Detention Center.