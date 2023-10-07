IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — I-40 West is closed for at least another hour because of a fatal crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

This is near the 146-mile marker and exit 146 for Stamay Farm Road, troopers say, a little less than 6 miles west of Statesville.

Motorists are advised to take Exit 148 for US-64. Drive from US-64 East to US-70 West. Take US-70 West to Old Mountain Road to return to I-40 South.

Officials have not said what led up to the crash, but troopers say more information is to come.