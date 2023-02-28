MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed after an I-77 southbound wreck Tuesday afternoon in Iredell County, according to NCHP.

Gary Hammond, 50, of Stanley, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

NCDOT reported the collision around 1:10 p.m. at mile marker 32.2 in Mooresville.

Troopers said Hammond was traveling south on I-77, failed to reduce speed adequately, and collided with a 2023 international tractor-trailer.

After the initial crash, officials say Hammond’s Chevrolet Silverado spun out of control to the right and hit a 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer driving south.

No other injuries were reported, and all occupants had seatbelts on.

Officials reported all lanes officially reopened around 3:20 p.m., and travelers were advised to stay alert in the area and use an alternate route if possible.