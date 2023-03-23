Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies say an Olin man is facing a charge of felony assault Thursday in an attempted parricide.

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies say an Olin man is facing a charge of felony assault Thursday in an attempted parricide.

Authorities say this past Friday that deputies responded to a call of a shooting at 496 Tabor Road. They located a male victim in the yard suffering from a gunshot wound, but the man was conscious, alert, and able to communicate with emergency personnel.

EMS transported the man to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for emergency medical treatment. During a crime scene investigation, deputies interviewed witnesses at the scene and collected evidence.

Once stabilized at the hospital, detectives interviewed the victim, who indicated that his neighbor and cousin, Brady Wayne Gaither, Jr., shot him.

The victim stated the shooting occurred after a verbal argument with the man in the yard.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Deputies concluded through their investigation and obtained a warrant to arrest Gaither, Jr. On Wednesday, authorities located the suspect and arrested him at his home.

Gaither, Jr. was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center and given a $300,000 secured bond.