IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory man who was out on bond for allegedly breaking into vehicles was arrested against by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for the same type of incident.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 15, to the 100 block of Stonefield Drive southwest of Statesville in reference to a motor vehicle break-in in progress. Patrol Sgt. N. Hodges reportedly located a suspicious vehicle traveling in the area at high speed, and he attempted to stop the vehicle.

The sheriff said the vehicle was stopped near the 1200 block of Old Mountain Road. The driver jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot.

Hodges deployed canine Levi who tracked the suspect more than one mile into a wooded area where Hickory resident Kentrel Antwain Overton was captured.

Overton, 28, was arrested and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center, where he was charged with:

Felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Two counts of felony conspiracy

Two counts of misdemeanor attempt breaking and entering to a motor vehicle

Misdemeanor careless and reckless driving

Misdemeanor speeding excess 15 over

Misdemeanor driving while license revoked

Misdemeanor resist, obstruct and delay

Misdemeanor injury to personal property.

Magistrate J. Hollar issued Overton a $75,000 secured bond.

Levi also successfully tracked Overton in April, the sheriff said. Hodges and Levi were dispatched to a similar call where the homeowner witnessed his vehicle being broken into via his security camera. Levi arrived on scene and tracked Overton to where he was hiding. For those charges, he was out on a $2,500 bond.

Overton is currently on Active Probation for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule VI controlled substance and misdemeanor hit and run.