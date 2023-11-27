STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An Iredell County man on probation was arrested last week for death by distribution from an incident that occurred over the summer.

The arrest comes after Iredell County deputies say a toxicology report confirmed the cause of a death was from a fentanyl overdose.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said on July 23, deputies responded to 3800 block of Hickory Highway west of Statesville. They determined that the victim, 26-year-old Julius Chance Gunter, was suffering from an apparent drug overdose. He was treated at the scene and transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

During a sheriff’s office investigation, 26-year-old Dakoda Michael Drake, of Lynns Lane, was identified as the suspect who allegedly provided fentanyl to the victim.

An autopsy was conducted at the state Medical Examiner’s Office. After several months, the Iredell County deputies recently received the Toxicology Report, saying the victim’s cause of death was confirmed as a fentanyl overdose.

Investigators then obtained an arrest warrant for Drake for felony death by distribution. Drake was arrested Nov. 24 and was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. He was issued a $350,000 secured bond.

He was previously charged with felony obstruction of justice and was already on probation for felony possession of a weapon by an inmate.