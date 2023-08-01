HARMONY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An Iredell County man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested last week after being accused assaulting a 16-year-old who was sleeping on a couch at their home.

On Friday, July 28, deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of Tabor Road near the Harmony community regarding an alleged home invasion and assault. When the deputies arrived, they located a juvenile victim with severe lacerations injuries to her face and head.

The victim was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for medical treatment due to the seriousness of her injuries. Investigators recovered evidence at the scene and determined that the juvenile was assaulted by a blunt object inside the home.

However, detectives also determined that a home invasion had not occurred. They learned the juvenile victim was actually assaulted by 59-year-old Brady Wayne Gaither Jr., who lives in the home and is related to the victim.

With the information and evidence gathered at the scene, the investigators obtained a warrant for the arrest of Brady Wayne Gaither Jr. for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

Gaither was arrested at his home by deputies and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center, where he was issued a $450,000 secured bond.

Gaither’s previous charges include felony discharge of a weapon into occupied property, felony common-law robbery and numerous assaults.

The incident is still under investigation, and further charges are possible.