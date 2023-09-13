IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A manhunt for a wanted fugitive out of Georgia who is accused of pointing a gun at someone in Mooresville, sparking a police chase, and impacting several schools in the area, is now over.

Wanted suspect Adrian Bentley was captured Wednesday morning, Sept. 13, with the help of a drone, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office tells Queen City News.

Bentley had parole warrants out of Georgia and was accused of pointing a gun at someone in the Mooresville area Wednesday morning before leading officers with the Mooresville Police Department on a chase, the sheriff’s office said.

Troutman Police said Iredell Charter Academy of Arts and Science went into lockdown Wednesday as agencies searched for Bentley who fled on foot during the chase with police.

Bentley was captured roughly 200 yards from where he bailed from his vehicle, authorities said.

A second school in Iredell County, Shepherds Elementary School, had an increased presence Wednesday following the police chase.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to today being an early release day, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrol units assigned to the school and surrounding neighborhoods,” the sheriff’s office said.

Bentley will be transported to the Iredell County Jail. Authorities said he has a history of ‘assaults’ and ‘fights’ with law enforcement. No word on the exact additional charges at this time.