IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mooresville woman took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize, NC Lottery officials announced.

Stephanie Lowe bought her lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart, an unassuming convenience store, located on Hasty School Road in Thomasville.

When Lowe arrived at lottery headquarters Monday, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

NC Lottery officials said she chose the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $429,009.