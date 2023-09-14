IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff deputies say a Virginia man will return to North Carolina from Tennessee after allegedly harboring a juvenile runaway and having sex with her.

Authorities say 24-year-old Linwood Russell Simms, of Virginia, is facing two counts of felony statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger. He’s also facing a charge of harboring a runaway child in Tennessee.

Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies got wind of a runaway juvenile in western Iredell County. During their investigation, they learned of a suspicious vehicle and a suspect.

Deputies tracked a license plate to Simms and located his phone in Lenior City, Tennesee. They contacted Lenoir City PD and located the juvenile female with Simms. Tennessee police arrested Simms for harboring a runaway child and learned of the child sex act in North Carolina involving the juvenile.

When the juvenile returned to Iredell County, officials continued their investigation. Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center employees conducted a forensic interview while ICSO officials collected digital evidence and interviewed other witnesses.

Authorities got arrest warrants for Sims on the two counts. The suspect is in custody in Tennessee under no bond and is awaiting extradition back to Iredell County. This case is currently still under investigation and additional charges may be pending.