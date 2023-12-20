STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Iredell Memorial Hospital is implementing visitor restrictions due to an increase in respiratory illnesses in North Carolina.

Effective Thursday, Dec. 21, children ages 13 and younger are not allowed to visit patients at the hospital, officials said.

“Restrictions like this are necessary to help protect our patients as well as our staff and visitors,” Pam Gill, Director of Infection Prevention for Iredell Health System, said. “We also encourage all

visitors to use the masks, hand sanitizer, and tissues available at public entrances of Iredell

Memorial.”

Children under the age limit are only allowed in the hospital if they’re seeking medical attention. However, siblings of any age can be at The Birth Place only and must wear a mask if they are 13 and younger.

Officials say exceptions can be made in certain circumstances, such as visiting a family member who is in end-of-life care, but that must be arranged with the patient’s care team.

Anyone with a cold, cough, fever, or sore throat, no matter their age, is asked to stay away from visiting hospital patients as well.