IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “I still don’t believe it. Just unreal,” Francis Garcia Arita, of Mooresville, said after becoming the first player to win a $100,000 prize playing a digital instant game, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Arita played The Lamp on Sunday. He played $20 to win $100,000 and the odds of winning that are one in a million. He said he immediately told his wife of his winnings.

“We were jumping around. She was so happy,” Arita said. He said he started playing digital instant games after seeing a commercial for them on TV.

Digital instant games launched less than a month ago and it offers a new way to play the lottery and win prizes, officials said.

In The Lamp game, players can play from 50 cents to $30 with a top prize of $150,000.