STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Thursday, a talented group of kids took the stage in Statesville for their first show following a massive fire that burned down their rehearsal space in downtown Statesville Tuesday morning.

Luckily, most of Theatre Statesville’s costumes and props were already at Cornerstone Christian Academy, where the group would perform their final weekend of performances for their production of Aladdin Jr.

'HORRIFYING' 🙏 | Prayers for our Statesville family after an early morning fire destroyed four buildings in the downtown area. Drone video shows the aftermath and destruction from the blaze. Latest from @TaylorYoungNews: https://t.co/r2IPSvebAM pic.twitter.com/aRJErLMBcH — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) April 25, 2023

As the group prepared for Thursday’s show, show director Leslie Overcash stressed the importance of their work now more than ever.

“I think we have a responsibility to bring everybody together and do what we do best,” he said. “The arts do that for people. They unite us. They bring us together.”

Though it was a rainy Thursday and turnout was expected to be low, community members from all over the area came to support the theater.

“I’m the general manager of the Old Colony Players in Valdese, and we have such a vibrant theater community. We always support each other in all of our shows, but this week was heartbreaking for the whole theater community,” said Edyth Potter.

“I just knew that they needed the support, and there probably would not be a big turnout with the weather,” said Debbie Coutchure, whose granddaughter is in the show.

Theatre Statesville decided to cancel its July production as they search for new rehearsal space. Luckily for them, several groups around the area have offered to pitch in.

“We’re just a big family. When one of us is hurting, I think it’s just natural that they’re going to reach out, and they’re going to want to do whatever they can to help them,” said local vocal and acting coach Amanda Pauley, who came to Thursday’s performance.

The fire cleanup and investigation are expected to take some time. The SBI, ATF, and local and state fire marshals were called in to assist.

But a fire can’t burn down this group’s passion for what they do.

“Theater is a way to escape and to be somebody you’re not, even in the gloomy parts of our day and week,” said Pauley.

In addition to Theatre Statesville, the fire also destroyed Merrill Lynch and the well-known local business GG’s Gifts.