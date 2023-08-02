MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mooresville officer was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 2, under several charges, which included four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the police department.

Officer Matthew Beebe, 37, was apprehended and placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $60,000 bond. Additional charges are expected, police said.

On Friday, July 28, 2023, authorities said they were told Beebe allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor; he was immediately suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Based on information from the investigation, search warrants were obtained on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, and the following day, Beebe was arrested.

Preliminary reports showed the situation between Beebe and the female victim had gone on for three to four years; he’d been an officer at the department for 11 years.

“The alleged actions of this individual do not reflect the mission, vision, and values of Mooresville Police Department and those of our community,” said Chief Ron Campurciani.

Due to its multi-jurisdictional nature, the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office requested a special prosecutor.

“We understand that this impacts the public trust of our department,” Campurciani continued. “However, we moved quickly and decisively to take action on these allegations. We are committed more than ever to serving and protecting our community.”