CLEVELAND, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is accused of leading deputies on a high-speed chase in Iredell County on Sunday, March, 19, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rico Polk, 30, was arrested, placed in the Iredell County Detention Center, and issued a $175,000 bond under the following charges:

Felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

Misdemeanor driving while license revoked

Misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger

Misdemeanor speeding

Driving left of the center

Fail to stop at a stop sign

Two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle

Two counts felony probation violation

Rico Polk (Courtesy: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say they responded to reports of a stolen Ford Edge and found the car traveling north on Triplett Road in Cleveland. When an authority tried to do a traffic stop, Polk ‘fled at a high rate of speed.’

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

After a brief chase, officials said Polk stopped on Hickory Highway.

Polk was apprehended on the scene; criminal records shows he had two outstanding warrants for his arrest and once those warrants were served, his total bond went up to $255,000.