CLEVELAND, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is accused of leading deputies on a high-speed chase in Iredell County on Sunday, March, 19, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rico Polk, 30, was arrested, placed in the Iredell County Detention Center, and issued a $175,000 bond under the following charges:

  • Felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle
  • Felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle
  • Two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official
  • Misdemeanor driving while license revoked
  • Misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger
  • Misdemeanor speeding
  • Driving left of the center
  • Fail to stop at a stop sign
  • Two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle
  • Two counts felony probation violation
Rico Polk (Courtesy: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say they responded to reports of a stolen Ford Edge and found the car traveling north on Triplett Road in Cleveland. When an authority tried to do a traffic stop, Polk ‘fled at a high rate of speed.’

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

After a brief chase, officials said Polk stopped on Hickory Highway.

Polk was apprehended on the scene; criminal records shows he had two outstanding warrants for his arrest and once those warrants were served, his total bond went up to $255,000.