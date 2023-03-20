CLEVELAND, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is accused of leading deputies on a high-speed chase in Iredell County on Sunday, March, 19, according to the sheriff’s office.
Rico Polk, 30, was arrested, placed in the Iredell County Detention Center, and issued a $175,000 bond under the following charges:
- Felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle
- Felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle
- Two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official
- Misdemeanor driving while license revoked
- Misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger
- Misdemeanor speeding
- Driving left of the center
- Fail to stop at a stop sign
- Two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle
- Two counts felony probation violation
Deputies say they responded to reports of a stolen Ford Edge and found the car traveling north on Triplett Road in Cleveland. When an authority tried to do a traffic stop, Polk ‘fled at a high rate of speed.’
After a brief chase, officials said Polk stopped on Hickory Highway.
Polk was apprehended on the scene; criminal records shows he had two outstanding warrants for his arrest and once those warrants were served, his total bond went up to $255,000.