IREDELL COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The crash happened Saturday night on Buffalo Shoals Road near Old Mountain Road about four miles northwest of Troutman, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they reached the wreck around 9 p.m. on June 24.

According to the report, a 2007 Infiniti G35 was driving east on Buffalo Shoals Road when it attempted to make a left turn into a gas station and turned in front of a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driving west on the same road.

The motorcycle driver, 48-year-old Chad Hart from Statesville was taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte but officials say he died from his injuries early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, Hart was thrown from the motorcycle. The driver of the Infiniti, 28-year-old George Lee from Claremont was not injured.

The road was closed for about an hour while troopers were on scene.

Investigators say they suspect Lee was under the influence which led to the crash. Lee was charged with driving while impaired and is currently being held under a $15,000 bond. The Iredell County District Attorney’s Office may file more charges after the investigation is done.