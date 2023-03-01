MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Iredell County man was arrested for arson on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, according to the sheriff.

David Winthrop, 31, was apprehended at his home without incident, given a $75,000 secured bond, and charged with the following:

Felony first-degree arson

Two counts of felony burning of personal property

Felony burning of an uninhabited house of a building

David Winthrop (Courtesy: ICSO)

The incident happened after midnight on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at a home on Oak Brook Drive in Mooresville.

Officials responded to reports of that home on fire, and several local fire departments were on the scene. That property was unoccupied, and nobody was injured.

Due to the ‘suspicious nature of the fire’s origins,’ deputies responded to the residence to begin a criminal investigation.

After interviewing witnesses, Winthrop was identified as a potential suspect; he lived near the home, and authorities learned he ‘made threats to burn his grandmother’s residence down with her in it and has been setting other small fires in the area.’

Deputies obtained a search warrant for Winthrop’s home, obtained evidence, and conducted more interviews, learning he intentionally burned other items like trash cans.

Investigation revealed he additionally tried to burn another residence.