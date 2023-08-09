MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was killed after crashing into two Mooresville homes Wednesday, according to the police department.

Michael Sherill, 52, was identified as the victim in the crash.

Police say the single-vehicle collision happened around 4:30 p.m. on English Hills Drive near Mott Road.

Investigation revealed Sherill ran off the roadway, hit two residences leaving behind ‘heavy structural damage,’ and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials said based on the evidence collected at the scene, they belive a medical condition contributed to the wreck.