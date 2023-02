MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was killed in a single-moped crash in Mooresville Wednesday afternoon, according to the police department.

Norman Caldwell, 66, was identified as the person deceased.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Church Street and East Iredell Avenue.

Police say Caldwell’s moped scooter had ‘collided with a utility pole;’ he was pronounced dead on the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.