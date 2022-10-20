MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was killed in a two-vehicle Mooresville collision Thursday, according to the Mooresville Police Department.

Ryan Joseph Rich, 27, was identified as the man killed.

The crash happened around 12:25 p.m. on Timber Toad near the intersection of Shearers Road.

Police say a Ford Mustang that was traveling with Rich as the passenger lost control, crossed the center line, and was struck in the passenger door by a Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Ford Mustang was rushed to a hospital with injuries; Rich was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Dodge Ram had two adults and two small children who were all rushed to a hospital for treatment but have since been released. None of those occupants had severe injuries, police said.

Officials believe speeding contributed to the collision.