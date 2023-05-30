STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is wanted after robbing a bank Tuesday morning in Statesville, according to the police department.

Kelvin Simmons, 46, of Concord, was identified as the suspect; authorities have obtained warrants for his arrest.

Kelvin Simmons (Courtesy: Statesville Police Department)

The incident happened around 9:20 a.m. at the First Horizon Bank on the 1800 block of East Broad Street near Eastside Drive.

Police say Simmons walked into the building with a lunch box, handed a note to the teller stating he was armed, and demanded money. After he got the cash, officials said he fled in a 2013 Hyundai Sante Fe in an ‘unknown direction.’

Officers advised the car had an N.C. registration plate numbered TMR-8978.

According to reports, Simmons robbed several other banks from surrounding agencies within the last few days.

With any information, the public is urged to contact the police department at (704)-878-3406.