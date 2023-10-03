IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Statesville man has been arrested for his 14 outstanding warrants over the past year, according to the Iredell County Sheriff.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, Warrant Squad Deputy Joyce positively identified a location where the suspect, 31-year-old Christopher David Quattlebaum, was living.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Undercover deputies spotted Quattlebaum outside his residence at 112 South Oakland Avenue in Statesville.

Once positively identified, uniformed deputies approached Quattlebaum and arrested him without incident, officials said.

Deputies found cocaine and marijuana, which were packaged in a way to be sold and delivered, while searching Quattlebaum.

Quattlebaum was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was served with a total of 14 outstanding warrants and orders for arrest.

The most recent warrant comes from an incident on Aug. 5, 2023, when deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Quattlebaum.

He waited for the deputy to approach him before speeding off, which led to a vehicle chase into nearby counties.

The pursuit was soon canceled due to Quattlebaum being identified as the driver, and deputies obtained arrest warrants.

Quattlebaum is charged with:

Felony fleeing to elude

Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

Felony probation violations

Reckless driving to endanger

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Multiple failure to appear warrants of felony and misdemeanor charges

He has been placed under a $182,000 secured bond for his charges.