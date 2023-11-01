STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Statesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since late September.

Tajenai Marie Johnson was reported missing on Sept. 22, 2023. She’s described as 5’8″ tall, weighing 105 pounds, with long black braids and brown eyes.

It’s unknown what she was wearing when she went missing, authorities said.

Anyone with information or who has seen Johnson is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or 9-1-1.