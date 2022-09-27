MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Tuesday, the Town of Mooresville broke ground on a brand-new, $18 million police department.

According to Mayor Miles Atkins, the project had been in the works for at least four years.

As Mooresville has seen historic growth over the past few years, Police Chief Ron Campurciani says his department outgrew its former building.

“When I came here in 2019, there was 37,000 people. There’s already 52,000 here now, and it’s projected to go close to 100,000 in the next three to five years,” he said. “The old police station is only 20 years old, which is usually enough to accommodate, but the growth that’s been here is so big.”

As town leaders spoke at Tuesday’s ceremony, many noted that some areas of the country defund their police departments. In stark contrast, Mooresville has invested more in theirs.

“This town, this board of commissioners, and this community back the blue. They love their law enforcement, they love their veterans, and this is a real testament,” said Atkins.

The new facility is located on Charlotte Highway in the middle of town. It features state-of-the-art equipment and security systems that can tap into the cameras of local businesses and HOAs.

Aside from law enforcement technology, it also features space for town citizens to mix with the police department.

“We have a central place in town where we can now host community events and get our law enforcement and community together, which we didn’t have a place like that,” said Atkins.

The building was constructed to allow it to be expanded, accommodating future growth and hopefully preventing the need for yet another department for decades to come.

“We’re going to have this town protected very well today and moving forward,” said Chief Campurciani.