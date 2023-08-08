MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Crews continue to work on power lines while others gather tree debris in Mooresville after Monday’s severe weather.

Homeowners say the storm came through the area fast.

“When I came home, this is the way I normally come,” said Larry Fowler as he talked about driving in the rain. “I couldn’t come through that street because there are two Oak trees down.”

The trees are not only blocking the road.

Many people living around North Main Street and West McNeely Avenue in Mooresville still wait for the lights to come on.

“I haven’t heard anything yet today,” added Jamie Neese as he cleaned up around his home. “It started out being 8:30 yesterday until they assessed the damages, and they were like, no, we’ll have to get back.”

That is where coming together as a community helps. Everyone is doing whatever they can to clean up, from leaf blowing to chopping wood and allowing others to keep everything charged.

“I have a whole house generator, but my neighbor doesn’t,” said Neese. “I am running a drop cord from my house to theirs to keep the refrigerator so they don’t lose their food.”

Video shows a massive lightning strike in Mooresville as multiple Tornado Warnings have been issued across our viewing area. ⚡️ Latest: https://t.co/RjHIOgcMYe (📽️: Rob Linders) pic.twitter.com/gmBzXOxTkD — QCN Weather (@QCNWeather) August 7, 2023

Some have videos of the damage for insurance adjusters, and people hope they will soon return to normal.

“It was a really strong storm,” continued Fowler. “We haven’t experienced anything like that; I’ve been here 35 years.”