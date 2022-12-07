MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A newly-renovated skate park is now open in Mooresville, the largest of its kind in the southeast.

Town leaders say the nearly $3 million project was a collaboration between them and the local skateboarding community.

“Dreams coming true,” Stardust Skate Shop owner Daniel Devlin said. “It’s come a very long way. This is all we could have asked for and more.”

Though it’s rained sporadically since Saturday’s opening, the park has seen hundreds of skaters from all over the region.

“It’s great for the town,” said Mooresville Park and Recreation Marketing Manager Don Smyle. “It’s great for the skating community, and it provides an economic opportunity for people to come in from neighboring states and for us to hold world-class skating events.”

The park is on the same plot as Mooresville’s previous skatepark on West Iredell Avenue, next to the new police headquarters. The former park was built in 2008 using equipment from another town.

“The ramps were very, very outdated. It was a long time coming,” said Devlin.

Skateboarder Holden Shehan lives in Salisbury but has already driven to Mooresville twice to practice his skills.

“[I’m surprised they have] the snake run over here and the little set of stairs over here. You don’t really see many snake runs,” he said. “It’s definitely worth the 30-minute drive.”

Smyle said it was never the town’s goal to become the largest skatepark in the southeast, but he’s excited about the new opportunity it brings.

“We didn’t plan to become the largest skating park in the southeast. It just kind of evolved from the collaboration with the skating community,” said Smyle.

The skatepark, located at 748 W. Iredell Avenue, will be open daily from sunrise to 10 p.m., starting on Sunday.