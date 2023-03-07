IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man with a criminal history is being held on a $6 million-plus bond following another incident, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident last November at Carolina KTM, a motorcycle dealership in Mooresville where 12 motorcycles and seven electric bikes were reported stolen. According to the sheriff’s report, two weeks later, another break-in was reported at the dealership where suspects were seen fleeing in a stolen Penske truck. A report had been filed a month prior regarding suspicious people canvassing the area, however, no arrests were made.

Detectives later identified Charlotte resident Terrell Williams, 34, as a suspect, and warrants were issued for his arrest. Williams was arrested, faces multiple charges including larceny, and is being held on a $6.3 million bond.

Williams has a criminal history including larceny, breaking and entering, stolen vehicle charges, and resisting.