MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A convicted drug dealer is facing new charges following his latest arrest, Mooresville Police announced Wednesday.

Earlier this month Mooresville officers arrested Xavier Blackwood, 35, on East McLelland Ave. on warrants out of Concord. He was found to be in possession of fentanyl and cocaine during his arrest, officers said.

Drug-related warrants were then obtained and were served on him on Sunday by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office. He was then released on a $500,000 secured bond.

Blackwood has a criminal history that includes trafficking and has served more than two years for drug convictions.