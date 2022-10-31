MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Monday marked the last day for Josh’s Farmers Market at their Lowe’s YMCA location.

Owner Josh Graham says the Town of Mooresville forced his business out of its current location after fining the YMCA for allowing them on their property. Town leaders say the open-air market violates their new Unified Development Ordinance, adopted in February 2022, even though the market has been in business since 1990.

Town Planning and Community Development Director Danny Wilson says he has been working with Graham to find a permanent home for Josh’s Farmers Market since early 2020, which is when Wilson began working for the town.

Although the town’s new UDO includes a farmer’s market category, Wilson says Josh’s does not qualify because “the business is buying and selling goods that the business itself does not grow or make.”

Under the UDO, a farmers market is defined as a “site used by vendors for the sale to the general public of goods prepared by the vendors.”

Graham feels that his business meets this definition because nearly all of his products are purchased from local farmers who grow their own produce and create their own goods. However, Wilson interprets the ordinance to mean that the market should be a place for multiple vendors to sell their own goods, rather than allow one person to do it for them.

“We have vendors out every weekend. I’ve got vendors that have set up with me for eight or nine years now,” said Graham. “It’s their interpretation. The planning department is interpreting the UDO differently than it is actually worded.”

Instead, Wilson believes Josh’s Farmers Market is classified as a retail sales establishment, rather than a farmers market. This classification would require Graham to set up shop in a permanent, enclosed building, rather than an open-air market.

“That permanent building dictates how I operate, and it changes my model completely,” said Graham.

Queen City News reporter Sydney Heiberger asked Wilson how the new UDO differs from the town’s previous zoning ordinance as it relates to Josh’s Farmers Market.

For one, the Farmers Market category did not exist in the previous zoning ordinance. But Josh’s was not zoned as a retail establishment previously, either.

“There was no provision that would allow a permanent outdoor market to operate in the previous ordinance,” said Wilson.

“So then how did Josh’s operate in the previous ordinance?” asked Heiberger.

“That had been – his permits had been going since before I got here with the Town of Mooresville,” answered Wilson.

Since it’s unclear how Josh’s Farmers Market was allowed to operate before the town created its new UDO, Heiberger asked why the town has chosen now as the time to classify Josh’s as a retail sales establishment.

“What would be the harm in allowing Josh’s to operate as it currently is and has for the past 30 years?” asked Heiberger.

“The current model, as I mentioned before, is considered retail sales, and requires a building. So, if no building was required for retail sales, anyone selling anything could do so out in a parking lot or in a field,” answered Wilson.

To the town, enforcing its new UDO is a way to ensure all businesses are treated fairly. But Graham isn’t so sure.

“I do believe that there’s something else going on,” said Graham.

Graham did purchase a four-and-a-half-acre parcel in Mooresville to build a permanent home for his market, but he says he is not going to start construction until NCDOT finishes road improvement projects that would increase access to the new site. Currently, he’s working to find a temporary place to sell his Christmas trees this year.