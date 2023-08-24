MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A habitual felon who has a criminal history dating back to 1987 has been arrested again, Mooresville Police said on Thursday.

A search warrant was served on Albert Stewart on Wednesday at a home on N. Academy Street. Pills resembling oxycodone, lorazepam, fentanyl, as well as cocaine were observed and seized, and Stewart was arrested.

He faces multiple drug-related charges including trafficking opiates.

He was held on an $800,000 secured bond.

Stewart has a criminal history dating back to 1987 and served nearly six years in prison before being released in 2019.