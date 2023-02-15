***UPDATE: Slater has been located.***

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a Mooresville man who went missing overnight, Mooresville Police said Wednesday.

Mooresville resident Douglas Slater, 77, was last seen leaving his residence on Delaney Lane overnight Wednesday.

K9, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office, and Mooresville officers have been unsuccessful in locating him so far, according to the police report.

Slater suffers from dementia, and he was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and blue pajama bottoms.