MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mooresville man is charged with killing his wife Sunday, Mooresville Police said Monday.

Officers responded to a call from a man who said he’d shot his wife around 5:15 p.m. Sunday at a home in the Cherry Grove community.

Annalene Trocke, 33, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene. An initial investigation identified her husband, 39-year-old Derik Trocke, as the suspect, he was interviewed, and subsequently arrested, according to the police report. He is facing charges including first-degree murder.

Trocke is being held without bond at the Iredell County Detention Center.

Mooresville Police told Queen City News that four children were in the home at the time of the shooting. They are now in the care of a family member.