MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The video was captured by security cameras on a rainy Monday morning at JR Motorsports.

“No thunder, nothing like that prior to it,” said race transport driver, Jeff Miles. “Just a big bang.”

The lightning strike touched down just after 8:30 a.m. close to the three of the team’s haulers. Jeff Miles was also in the lot outside speaking to another employee about work assignments for next week.

They were around 50 feet away from where the bolt of electricity touched down.

“I’ve never been that close to lightning like that before,” continued Miles. “You hear stories, but until you live it, it’s crazy.”

“You could see reflections and it light up in the shop,” said race transport driver, Mark “Hollywood” Armstrong, who was in the JR Motorsports shop at the time.

Employees say the building shook a bit, and it made everyone take pause in what they were doing.

The video shows after the lightning strike of a truck, the headlights stay on. There are singe marks on the hood and antenna of the truck. Otherwise, no other damage according to employees.

But in the video, you do see sparks go to a fence. The electricity traveled through a fence line nearly 200 feet and at the entrance of the gate.

“To be that close to it, hear it, and feel the effects and then be able to go back and check out the video,” said Armstrong. “Mother Nature is nothing to play.”

The great part of the story is that no one was hurt, and the group says they’ve got a story to tell once they get to Daytona.

“I’m getting pretty old, I hope I get to tell it for a long time,” adds Miles. “It was pretty hair raising and I don’t even have much hair.”

“We do have a Chevrolet truck for sale right now,” joked Armstrong. “It does have heated seats. We’ll cut you a smoking deal on it.”