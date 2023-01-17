MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An event aimed at raising money for a terminally ill child scammed the family, sponsors, and businesses involved, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Detectives began investigating a tip regarding a victim scammed out of a charitable donation. Troutman resident Tammy Domenick, 53, was identified as the suspect. During an interview with Domenick, she said she would identify herself as a marketing professional from the New York area, according to the sheriff’s report.

One victim told Domenick she had a daughter with a life-threatening, terminal illness, and Domenick offered to start a fundraising campaign by hosting a major event called ‘LKN Fest’ with multiple events in the Mooresville area leading up to the event, investigators said.

Shortly afterward, vendors and sponsors signed up for the event, which included businesses donating money, jewelry, clothes, photo booths, health products, and food.

The vendors and sponsors as well as the victim reported that all of the smaller events were a failure and the LKN Fest never manifested into what Domenick stated it would be. Vendors were told marketing including advertising on social media and billboards that would be sold never happened.

The family never received any donations money and over $29,000 is unaccounted for, the sheriff says.

Iredell Sheriff’s Office

Domenick told detectives she had since moved from North Carolina to California, and then detectives learned she was in Arizona attempting to start a new company that mirrored the one she was operating in North Carolina.

Law enforcement in Mesa, Arizona arrested Domenick, where she is currently fighting extradition charges, officials said. She faces charges that include obtaining property under false pretense.