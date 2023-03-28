MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspicious-person call led to the arrest of two men Tuesday morning for stalking and being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

At approximately 9:25 a.m., Mooresville Police Department reported receiving a call regarding a suspicious person who made an unusual inquiry within a business in the Water Tower Plaza shopping center on East Plaza Drive. The caller reported that the individual had since left the business but remained in the parking lot seated in a black four-door sedan with no license plate attached.

MPD said an officer observed two subjects sitting in the vehicle identified by the caller and reportedly noticed that both subjects were wearing black ski masks over their head and face. As the officer continued his approach, both subjects simultaneously fled the vehicle on foot toward a nearby wooded area.

One suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, and additional responding officers established a perimeter and successfully utilized a police K9 and drone to track and apprehend the second suspect, MPD said.

Both suspects, Jvonta James Dixon, 19, of Mooresville, and Dwayne Pernell Allgood, 20, of Huntersville were charged with resisting officers and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The vehicle in question had been reported stolen from Huntersville.

As the result of further investigation, detectives identified a motive for the initially reported suspicious activity that resulted in a stalking charge for Allgood.

They each received a $7,500 secured bond and were placed in the Iredell County Detention Center.