MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If an Iredell County man didn’t ‘mess up’ the first time he tried to buy his Cash 5 ticket, he wouldn’t have hit the jackpot.

David Lewandowski’s first try at a Cash 5 ticket was on Sunday when he attempted to win the $169,000 jackpot.

“I didn’t complete the purchase until the next day,” said Lewandowski.

David Lewandowski (Courtesy: NC Education Lottery)

David Lewandowski (Courtesy: NC Education Lottery)

After completing the purchase, he won Monday’s Cash 5 drawing; he got his ticket with a random set of numbers and matched all five of them to win a grand total of $218,613.

“If I had paid attention and did it right the first time, I wouldn’t have won,” Lewandowski said.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery HQ and took home $155,762 after taxes.

Lewandowski is the owner of a window tinting business and plans to put down a payment on a Puerto Rico condo with the winnings.