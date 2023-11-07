CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mexican national will serve an eight-year prison term after sentencing on drug and gun charges.

U.S. Attorney Dena King said 30-year-old Yael Aguilar must serve 97 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release for distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

In August of 2022, the ATF and the Mooresville Police Department initiated an investigation into the Mexico City man for suspected drug distribution. During the investigation, law enforcement conducted at least three controlled purchases of narcotics from Aguilar, including one for methamphetamine. On one occasion during a purchase, authorities observed Aguilar with a weapon.

On September 22, 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Aguilar’s Charlotte residence and the two vehicles in his driveway. During the search, law enforcement recovered narcotics, digital scales, and more than $24,000 in cash. Law enforcement also seized a loaded firearm, assorted ammunition, and a privately made firearm, also known as a “ghost gun,” with a Glock slide, magazine, and ammunition.

Aguilar has “illegal alien” status and is not permitted to own or possess firearms.

Aguilar remains in federal custody and will go into the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility soon.